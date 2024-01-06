Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,050.00. In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,050.00. Also, Director Debra Gerlach purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $472,498 and have sold 75,134 shares valued at $888,954. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.55. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

