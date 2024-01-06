Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

