Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 304 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,556.44 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,151.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,638.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,672.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

