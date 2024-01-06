Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 96 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $131.89 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

