Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Plexus Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Plexus’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 13.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 74.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

