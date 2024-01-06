PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1,459.2% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PNM Resources by 59.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

