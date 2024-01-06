Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

PTLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $14.87 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $824.42 million, a PE ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $166.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the third quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

