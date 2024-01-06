PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

