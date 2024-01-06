Private Ocean LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 28,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 550,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.