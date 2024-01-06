PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $218,221.08 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 13,673 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $218,221.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,131.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PubMatic Trading Down 1.4 %
PubMatic stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.08.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
