PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $218,221.08 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 13,673 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $218,221.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,131.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PubMatic Trading Down 1.4 %

PubMatic stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

