Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho dropped their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.11.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

