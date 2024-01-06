Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down to $105.69

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.69, but opened at $102.22. Qorvo shares last traded at $102.02, with a volume of 197,111 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Get Qorvo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -103.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Qorvo by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after buying an additional 216,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after buying an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.