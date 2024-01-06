Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 114,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 132,353 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

