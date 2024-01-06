Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 114,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 132,353 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $20.54.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
