QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $467,835.75 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $467,835.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,347. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 4.95. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QS. William Blair initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

View Our Latest Report on QS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QuantumScape by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.