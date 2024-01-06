QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $467,835.75 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $467,835.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,347. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
QuantumScape stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 4.95. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QuantumScape by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
