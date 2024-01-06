Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.62.

DGX opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

