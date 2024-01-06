Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 122,400 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122,400 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $146,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $351.95 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $904.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.04.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

