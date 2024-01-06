Rami Rahim Sells 5,556 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96.

On Monday, December 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08.

On Monday, November 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12.

On Friday, October 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

