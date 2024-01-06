Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,745 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of Zebra Technologies worth $39,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $252.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

