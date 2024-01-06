Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,377 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Gartner worth $42,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Gartner by 175.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 32.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 0.3 %

IT opened at $425.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.87. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $469.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

View Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.