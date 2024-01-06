Raymond James & Associates Sells 92,378 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,378 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.72% of Polaris worth $42,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $89.17 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

