Raymond James Boosts Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target to $30.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

