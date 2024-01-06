Raymond James Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $175.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $172.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.94.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.11 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

