Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,491 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

AMAT opened at $149.00 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.58 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

