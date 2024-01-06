Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $28,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,710,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

