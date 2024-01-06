Raymond James Lowers Maximus (NYSE:MMS) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. Maximus has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Maximus by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Maximus by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

