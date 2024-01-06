Raymond James Raises Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target to $39.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AUB stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.52 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

