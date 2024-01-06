Raymond James Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $67.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,735 shares of company stock worth $13,333,510. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

