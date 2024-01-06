Raymond James Raises Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $55.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Envestnet stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 104.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth approximately $995,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

