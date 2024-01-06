Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $92.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

