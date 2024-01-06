Reviewing AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics 1.92% -1.18% -0.90% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AngioDynamics and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00 SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 163.02%. SeaStar Medical has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 858.04%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

This table compares AngioDynamics and SeaStar Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $338.75 million 0.73 -$52.44 million $0.16 38.81 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A

SeaStar Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats SeaStar Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The company's thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac circuit is indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. In addition, it offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company also provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. AngioDynamics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

