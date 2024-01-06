Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $72.64 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.