Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 30,116 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Masco worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Masco by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Masco by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

