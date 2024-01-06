Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2,134.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $365.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.59 and a 12 month high of $442.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.41.

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,738,754.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,029 shares of company stock worth $57,034,511. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.