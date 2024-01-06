Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.35% of Marqeta worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

