Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1,947.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,848 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,744 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Global Investors Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 159,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 112,417 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,290,000 after buying an additional 90,357 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

