Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.02.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

