Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,301 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,841 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

