Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 130,069 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130,069 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Etsy worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 64.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,665 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $75.64 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

