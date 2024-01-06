Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 175,846 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,846 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Flowers Foods worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

