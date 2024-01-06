Robert Greenberg Sells 12,605 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SKX stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after acquiring an additional 592,347 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

