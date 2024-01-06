Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITCI. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,539,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,834,000 after buying an additional 43,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,666,000 after buying an additional 322,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,333,000 after buying an additional 79,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,503,000 after buying an additional 86,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

