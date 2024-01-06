Robert W. Baird Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.19.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

