Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Rocket Companies by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

