Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $360.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $305.00.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $305.05 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

