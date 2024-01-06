Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,782 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $213,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Rollins Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ROL opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

