Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 206 ($2.62).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.95) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Insider Activity

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Angela Strank bought 18,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £49,653.24 ($63,228.37). In related news, insider Helen McCabe purchased 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of £4,042 ($5,147.08) per share, with a total value of £12,126 ($15,441.23). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 18,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £49,653.24 ($63,228.37). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 131,219 shares of company stock valued at $34,598,085. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 296.60 ($3.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,483.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.33. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 91.26 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.99).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.