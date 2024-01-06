RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $13.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 109.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

