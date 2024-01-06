RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RPT Realty Price Performance
Shares of RPT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $13.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
RPT Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 109.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RPT Realty
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.