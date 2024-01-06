Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $125.87 on Friday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $136.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $279,222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.