Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $30.44. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 14,262 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDUS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,836.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $300,590. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $765.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Featured Articles

