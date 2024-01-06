Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 791 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %

PEP stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

